Billy Bragg has changed the lyrics of his hit song “Sexuality” in support of transgender rights.

In the original version of the song, Bragg sings: “And just because you’re gay I won’t turn you away/If you stick around I’m sure that we can find some common-ground” in support of gay rights.

But, in recent live performances of the song, he has changed “gay” to “they” in support of transgender people.

Explaining why he chose to change the lyrics, Bragg wrote on Twitter: “Times changed. Anyone born since the song was released would wonder why it’s a big deal to find common ground with a gay man. The front line now is trans rights.”

The folk singer and activist also said: “’Sexuality’ is a song about learning to respect difference. In 1991, the LG community were marginalised by Aids and Section 28. Now that we have gay marriage etc the song needs updating and today, it’s the trans community who are marginalised and need our allyship.”

Bragg also criticised women who did not support trans rights, stating: “TBH it breaks my heart to see people who claim to be feminists siding with people who would deprive them of their rights in a moment.”

Bragg recently releasedThe Million Things That Never Happened – his first album in eight years.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Billy Bragg changes lyrics to song in support of transgender people