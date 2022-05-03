Billie Eilish to host climate event at the O2 Arena in London

Billie Eilish will host a climate takeover at London’s O2 Arena during her world tour this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter announced that the climate-focused event, called Overheated, will take place amid her dates at the venue for her Happier Than Ever tour.

Over the course of six days in June, climate activists, musicians and designers will discuss the climate crisis and reveal the work they are doing to make a difference.

Topics of discussion are set to include greening practices in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion.

Eilish, 20, and her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas, will introduce Overheated Live – a panel event taking place in Indigo, the O2’s corporate event space.

The panel will also feature a keynote address from fashion designer and environmental activist Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The panel event discussion, hosted by BBC radio host Abbie McCarthy, will feature Eilish’s mother and campaigner Maggie Baird, as well as climate activists including Jack Harries, Tori Tsui and Vanessa Nakate.

Eilish on stage at Coachella weekend two (Getty Images for Coachella)

Each day of the climate takeover will include panel discussions, live performances, a documentary viewing and opportunities for the public to take climate action.

Overheated will also host the Citizen-T Playground, a clothes swap taking place in the O2.

A short documentary made for the event will explore the concepts behind Overheated and the climate issues it hopes to address.

The film will be available to watch at Cineworld at the O2 throughout the six-day event, and will also be available online for free.

The documentary will feature Eilish and Finneas, 24, as well as other members of the music community including the Norwegian singer-songwriter girl in red, singer Yungblud and Emily Eavis, co-organiser of the Glastonbury Festival.

Presale tickets are available for the O2, Priority and Live Nation customers from May 4, with general sale available from May 6 at 9am.

All ticket sales profits will be donated to the plant-based food organisation Support + Feed and environmental non-profit organisation REVERB.

