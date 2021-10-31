Billie Eilish stuns fans with ‘perfect’ performance as Sally in Nightmare Before Christmas live concert

Billie Eilish played the part of Sally opposite Danny Elfman in The Nightmare Before Christmas live-to-film concert.

The event was held on Friday (29 October) at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Eilish portrayed the character of Sally, one of the protagonists in Tim Burton’s acclaimed 1993 stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Sally’s character was originally voiced by Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara.

Eilish performed opposite Elfman, who reprised his role as Jack Skellington from the original film.

The 19-year-old stunned fans with her rendition of “Sally’s Song”. The “bad guy” singer also delivered a duet of “Simply Meant to Be” with Elfman.

The Grammy award-winner was dressed for the part, wearing a patchwork dress similar to the one worn by the cartoon character in Burton’s film.

Likewise, Elfman wore a pinstripe suit in an homage to Jack Skellington’s attire in the movie.

Fans were ecstatic to see Eilish on stage as Sally. One user wrote on social media: “Okay yes, @billieeilish as Sally was perfect!”

Another added: “Great job as Sally tonight @billieeilish!” while someone else said: “Billie Eilish = the perfect sally.”

A fourth user commented: “@billieilish KILLED IT SINGING SALLY’S SONG.”

“Billie Eilish sang Sally’s parts and she was absolutely amazing,” added another.

One person wrote: “Something I didn’t know I needed till now: I need a full live adaptation of The Nightmare Before Christmas with Billie Eilish as Sally. Absolutely stunning.”

“Billie Eilish channelled Sally to perfect,” said another.

Eilish was joined on stage by Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic who played the part of Lock, while Ken Page reprised his singing role as Oogie Boogie from the Nineties film.

Conductor John Mauceri led a full orchestra for the concert.

Eilish will play the part of Sally once more for an encore that will take place tonight (31 October) in celebration of Halloween.

Yesterday (30 October), Eilish shared a photo of Sally’s character accompanied by the caption: “my dearest jack.”

Earlier this week, prior to the concerts, she shared an Instagram post expressing her excitement at playing the beloved character. She wrote: “Peeing my pants.”

