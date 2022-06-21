Billie Eilish says she would ‘rather die’ than not have children in the future

Billie Eilish has claimed she would “rather die” than never have children.

The 20-year-old singer opened up about her hopes for motherhood, while lamenting the current climate for young people in the US today.

“[I would] rather die [than not have kids]… I need them,” she told Sunday Times Magazine, adding that she also “dreads” the prospect of becoming a parent.

“The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not! And they won’t listen to me.”

The “Bad Guy” performer also reflected on the recent spate of school shootings in the US.

“Why is it OK to be scared to go to school?” she asks, throwing her arms up in exasperation. “You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

The multi-award winning artist also spoke about the reality of working alongside her family. Eilish’s mother, Maggie, manages the “environmental impact” of her live shows, which includes campaigning for vegan and plastic-free venues.

“Usually when you turn 18 you go to college and leave your whole family behind,” she says. “And it is so nice that we all get to travel the world.

“I definitely find my mom annoying but that’s because she’s my mom and everyone’s mom is annoying. But I love her, she is like a book, she knows everything, and I’m so grateful because I don’t know sh*t about sh*t. She’s an actual genius about the environment. Brands aren’t thinking about it, companies aren’t thinking about it, but my mom is.”

The Grammy-award winning singer will become the youngest ever solo headliner to perform at this week’s Glastonbury festival, which returns to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019.

Eilish will headline the Pyramid Stage, alongside Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, on Friday 24 June at 10.15pm for a 90 minute set.

She made her Glastonbury debut in 2019, performing on the Other Stage on Sunday afternoon.

And earlier this year, she became the youngest ever headliner in Coachella’s history.

