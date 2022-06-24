Billie Eilish says it’s a ‘dark day for women in the US’ at Glastonbury after Roe vs Wade verdict

Billie Eilish commented on today’s (24 June) decision to overturn constitutional rights to abortion in the US, during her headline set at Glastonbury Festival.

The US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the US,” Eilish told the Pyramid Stage crowd, before a performance of her song “Your Power”.

“I’m just gonna say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer in this moment.”

At her Manchester show earlier this month, Eilish debuted a new song called “TV”, which referenced Roe v Wade and Johnny Depp’s explosive defamation trial against Amber Heard.

The singer told NME in an interview published today (24 June), “I was in this state of depression, losing my own rights to my own body, and then I’d go on the internet and it would be people giving their take on this trial.

“Who f***ing gives a f***? Women are losing rights for their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrities’ divorce trials? Who gives a shit? Let them figure it out on their own. The internet bothers the shit out of me sometimes…”

Billie Eilish performing at Glastonbury 2022

Earlier in the day, fellow US artist Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court” during her Glastonbury set. “All these irrelevant old motherf***ers trying to tell us what to do with our fucking bodies. F*** it,” she said.

