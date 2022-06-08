Billie Eilish references Johnny Depp v Amber Heard trial in unreleased song debuted in Manchester

Billie Eilish has referenced Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard in an unreleased song that she performed to fans on her UK tour.

The 20-year-old pop star is currently in the UK on her world tour for her second album Happier Than Ever.

Performing at Manchester’s AO Arena on Tuesday (7 June), Eilish debuted a new song titled “TV”.

The track – which is yet to be released – is a slow, melancholy number with lyrics that reference the highly publicised Depp v Heard trial that came to an end last week

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning Roe v Wade,” Eilish sang while sat on a stool opposite her brother and collaborator Finneas who played the acoustic guitar.

The “bad guy” singer introduced the track, telling the crowd: “This is one we just wrote, and we just wanted to play for you.”

Last week, the Pirates of the Caribbean star won his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Heard.

Depp has been in the UK performing concerts with musician Beck. The two recently announced they will be releasing a new album next month.

London’s O2 Arena is going completely vegan for Billie Eilish’s tour (Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for Live Nation UK)

On Sunday (5 June), the pair closed Varanasi restaurant in Birmingham to the public, as they were reportedly joined by 20 other friends to share a meal that racked up a bill of approximately £50,000.

Following his legal victory, Depp launched a TikTok account and shared a video message with fans.

On Wednesday (1 June), the jury shared their verdicts, finding that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts.

The jury found that Heard defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Heard’s attorney recently appeared on morning talk shows to say that her client would be unable to pay the $8.35m (£6.65m) in damages to Depp.

