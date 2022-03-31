Billie Eilish issues response from her toilet after being labelled ‘worst dressed’ at Oscars

Even though the Oscars were almost a week ago, the best fashion looks from the red carpet event are still being debated.

Zendaya continued her reign of the red carpet with a Valentino cropped white shirt with a sparkly silver skirt, while Timothée Chalamet had fans obsessed with his Louis Vuitton suit jacket sans shirt.

The 94th annual Academy Awards were also a big night for Billie Eilish, whose James Bond title track No Time To Die took home the Oscar award for Best Original Song. For the occasion, the 20-year-old singer wore a ruffled black Gucci gown.

However, the look may have been too dramatic for some fans, as one person dubbed Eilish the worst dressed at the Oscars on TikTok, prompting Eilish to issue a video response while seated on her toilet.

In a clip posted to TikTok, user @koltenkephart introduced his best and worst dressed list from the Oscars, beginning with Elish. “I’ve had enough of her sh*t,” he said alongside an image of Eilish’s black gown.

The Bad Guy singer responded with a short clip of herself sitting on the toilet. Without saying any words, she simply flashed a peace sign to the camera. “I HAVEN’T had enough of my sh*t. I am sh*tting right now,” she captioned the TikTok video.

Eilish’s video gained more than 23m views on the app, where fans praised the singer’s unbothered response.

“YOU LOOKED STUNNING,” wrote one fan, while another said: “Noooooo you were beautiful.”

Others were appreciative of the method in which Eilish responded to the label, with someone else writing: “How do u just…look that beautiful on a toilet.”

“What a perfect response,” wrote one person, while another fan added: “This is why I love you.”

This is not the first time Eilish has issued a rebuttal to her critics. After receiving the Oscar award for Best Original Song, Eilish responded to a reporter who categorised her as an “emo, kind of sad looking teenager”.

“I mean I went from 14 to 20, so that will do it,” Eilish said. “It’s just growth and ageing, I think. But yeah, I’m super happy.”

No Time To Die won its third award during the Oscars ceremony, having previously received a Golden Globe and a Grammy for best original song. Beyoncé, Van Morrison, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Diane Warren were also nominated in the category. Find the full list of Oscars 2022 winners here.

