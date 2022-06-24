Billie Eilish: Fans curious about Glastonbury headliner’s ‘leg tattoos’

Billie Eilish fans were confused by what some mistook for “tattoos” on the singer’s legs during her record-breaking headline set at Glastonbury.

The 20-year-old singer became the Worthy Farm festival’s youngest ever solo headliner with her performance on Friday 24 June.

During her set, Eilish was spotted wearing what appeared to be kinesiology tape, which is used with the aim of reducing the effects of shin splints – a type of leg pain caused by strenuous activity.

“Kinesiology tape lifts the superficial tissues – which promotes healing by moving waste products out of the area – and stimulates nerve endings that relax the muscle,” physiotherapist Cameron Yuen told Runner’s World.

Eilish has spoken about performing with injuries, including shin splints, before.

“My body is broken,” she told Metro in 2019. “My whole life I have been prone to injuries. It is so bad, even since I was little.”

Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid Stage

In Apple TV’s recent documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, the “Bad Guy” singer ices her shins after a performance.

“I’m afraid I’ll wake up and I won’t have any of this anymore,” she told the camera.

