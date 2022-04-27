Billie Eilish did not say that she wants to “be poor” in order to relate to most of her fans.

Many social media users have been sharing a fabricated quote attributed to the 20-year-old singer about her wanting to be poor to be able to relate to her fans.

However, Reuters’s fact-check department has debunked the speculations and revealed that the quote originated from a Twitter page not afflated with Eilish.

The false post, which has been widely circulated on Facebook, says: “In a new interview, Billie states that she cried when she got rich and ‘wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.’”

The post also includes a photo of the Happier Than Ever singer, that reads: “‘When I got rich, I started balling my eyes out, I wanted to be poor so I can relate to most of my fans.’ Billie said candidly. ‘I still want to be broke and poor, it looks really fun and cute.’ Billie said laughing.”

The text of the fake post does not include a publication name, and date.

Screenshot of the fake post (BilliesUpdates/Twitter)

According to Reuters, the original post was posted by a now-suspended account called @BilliesUpdatess.

“Your best source on 7x Grammy Winner, Billie Eilish. NOT affiliated with anything related to Billie Eilish,” the bio of the account read.

Eilish’s representative Alexandra Baker also confirmed to the outlet that the post is fake.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Billie Eilish did not say she wants to be ‘poor’ so that she can relate to most of her fans