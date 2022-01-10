Bill Murray To Play Villain In 'Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania' Starring Paul Rudd, It's Official!

Award-winning actor and popular good guy Bill Murray best known for his roles in Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day has revealed that he is playing a villain in Ant-Man 3. The Marvel film starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly is titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. It will mark Murray’s debut into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Back in October 2021, it was revealed that Bill Murray will soon be joining the MCU with the third Ant-Man movie. And now, it looks like he’ll be playing a rather unexpected role. In a chat with New York Giants’ Eli Manning on The Eli Manning Show, the actor was asked about his upcoming role and what his power will be. “Aren’t you in, like, a superhero movie coming out? Ant-Man?” he asked. To which Murray replied by confirming the role and letting a small yet significant character detail slip. “My power is, I’m a bad guy,” he said.

The plot of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently unknown. But if the latest MCU Phase 4 offerings between WandaVision, Loki and Spider-Man: No Way Home are any proof, it will be a mind-blogging adventure. So far, Marvel Studios or Paul Rudd will return to play Scott Lang in the next film haven’t confirmed the news, this development reveals that Murray’s involvement is a lot more than speculation. It was earlier reported that Ant-Man 3 will also cast Jonathan Majors who made his Marvel debut in Loki as Kang the Conqueror. The film will also feature Michael Pfeifer, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas and more. The last mention of anything Ant-Man-related was in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye, which saw Clint Barton (Jeremy Reiner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) use weapons with Pym technology.

It isn’t on-brand for Bill Murray who was last seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, to play the bad guy in a movie. But in light of the new information, it will be interesting to watch him join Marvel’s A-list baddies – we also know that elsewhere in the MCU, Christian Bale is attached to play Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is scheduled to arrive on July 28, 2023.

