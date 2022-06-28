Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split after a year of dating: reports

Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up after more than a year of dating, a source has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.

“Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have broken up,” a source close to the couple told the outlet. However, Hader and Kendrick have yet to confirm the news publicly or via their representatives.

The Independent has contacted both of their representatives for comment.

The split comes just five months after fans were surprised to learn that the two had been “quietly dating” each other for more than a year. Back in January, reports broke that the Pitch Perfect star and the Barry actor had managed to keep their relationship private due to the pandemic. A source told People: “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. [Kendrick’s] really, really happy.”

The Saturday Night Live alum kept a tight lip on his relationship with Kendrick prior to the couple’s breakup. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in March, Hader declined to answer any questions about Kendrick out of respect for the three daughters he shares with Maggie Carey, whom he divorced in 2018.

“They just want me to be their dad,” he said. “They just want me to sit and watch Encanto over and over and over again. So that’s what I do.”

Hader, 44, and Kendrick, 36, had co-starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle, although it remains unclear when they officially began dating.

The breakup comes just two weeks after Rachel Bilson opened up about her past relationship with Hader, whom she briefly dated in 2020. During an episode of her podcast Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson, The OC alum revealed that her split from the comedian was “harder than childbirth”.

“I went through a really hard breakup and it was during the pandemic and I could not leave my house,” she said. “I had nothing else to do but sit in it and deal with it and feel it. It was probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, harder than childbirth.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have split after a year of dating: reports