Bill Gates has tested positive for the coronavirus, the multibillionaire announced on Twitter.

“I’ve tested positive for COVID,” Mr Gates wrote on Tuesday. “I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bill Gates tests positive for Covid, says he has ‘mild symptoms’