Ex-Microsoft CEO and philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday said the world needs a “green industrial revolution” to encourage development of technologies to halt climate change.
Speaking to attendees at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Gates said his foundation will contribute $315m in grants to CGIAR, the research organisation formerly known as the Consultative Group for International Agricultural Research.
“As part of our work with AIM4C [the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate], I am announcing today that the foundation will provide an additional $315m over the next three years to an amazing organisation called CGIAR. CGIAR supports climate-smart agricultural research to help smallholder farmers in the developing world,” he said.
Mr Gates added that beating climate change will require innovation on a scale that makes green technologies more affordable than their carbon-emitting equivalents.
“If we’re going to scale the innovations that get us to zero, we need to reduce the cost difference between things that emit and things that don’t — a difference I call the Green Premium. The cost of the transition must be low enough that the whole world can afford it,” he said.
Source Link Bill Gates calls for ‘Green industrial revolution’ to beat climate crisis