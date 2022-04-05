Biles plans wedding and Selby hangs up gloves – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 5.

Football

Wayne Rooney and Timothy Fosu-Mensah sent their best wishes to Louis Van Gaal.

Leeds remembered Chris and Kev.

Steph Houghton signed off as England captain.

Wilfried Zaha celebrated an impressive Palace win.

Leicester have come a long way in eight years.

Boxing

Lee Selby retired.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan set out his predictions for the new cricket season.

Danni Wyatt reflected on the winter.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was wedding-planning.

Formula One

Formula One headed Down Under.

Darts

Phil Taylor raised a glass to Eric Bristow on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow got his MBE.

Tennis

Purple week for Serena.

