'Bigg Boss' Star Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'? Find Out

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill, who appeared in the 13th season of the popular Indian television show ‘Bigg Boss’ hosted by Salman Khan, is all set to make a grand Bollywood debut soon. According to an Indian Today report, the talented actress, who has become a common name in Indian households, has joined the cast of Salman next ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’.

While Pooja Hegde has been roped in to essay the lead role opposite Salman, the report suggested Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma, who has an integral role in the upcoming movie. “Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie,” a source close told the publication.

SEE ALSO: Kabir Khan Confirms ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Sequel With Salman Khan, Says Will Return Only On One Condition

However, details about her character are yet unknown, but addition of Shehnaaz to the star-studded cast of ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has given another reason for fans to celebrate. While the movie is scheduled to release later this year, Salman, apart from acting, is also reported to helm the film after producer Sajid Nadiadwala walked out of the project due to creative differences. Read more about it here.

On the other hand, Salman recently announced that his much-awaited action-drama ‘Tiger 3’ co-starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, will release on April 21, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/StPMGrZ1v5 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 4, 2022

Apart from ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, Salman has even confirmed the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and is also expected to make cameo appearances in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ and Aamir Khan’s next ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

SEE ALSO: Salman Khan Lands In Fresh Legal Trouble For Allegedly Misbehaving With A Journalist; Summoned By Court

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Bigg Boss' Star Shehnaaz Gill To Make Her Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'? Find Out