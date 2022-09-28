Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Introduces Abdu Rozik As First Contestant; Know All About The Tajikistan Singer

One of the most entertaining and buzz-worthy reality shows on television, Bigg Boss is back with its 16th season. Salman Khan returns to his hosting duties to take the case of the contestants in the house every weekend. Like its previous seasons, we will get to see intriguing players from the celebrity world trying to co-exist in a huge luxurious bungalow.

Although there are many speculations about the contestant list, Salman Khan has finally revealed the first contestant to enter the house of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik, a Tajikistan singer, is the first official contestant of Bigg Boss season 16. Taking to his Instagram, the popular singer and social media personality shared a picture with Salman Khan from a press conference.

He wrote, ”I am the Official first contestant of Bigg Boss announced today by my brother @beingsalmankhan feel so happy and grateful to have this opportunity”. As reported by News18, Abdu also impressed the seasoned actor with his singing abilities as he crooned Dil Deewana from Maine Pyar Kiya.

For those unaware, Abdu Rozik became popular on the internet due to his singing and performing abilities. His channel on YouTube named Avlod Media has over 580k subscribers with 3.5 million followers on Instagram. Many might remember him from his viral video where he fought Hasbulla. Abdu is 19 years old.

