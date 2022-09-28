Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Addresses Rumours About Receiving Rs.1000 Crore Salary

Salman Khan launched the much awaited season 16 of his controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss and also introduced the first contestant of this season. Khan also answered several questions related to the show like his salary, why he keeps returning to host the show and several other question. There had been rumours that Salman was being paid a whopping Rs.1000 crore remunaration for his stint on the show, the actor has however denied these rumours and had a hilarious response.

As quoted by ETimes, Salman Khan was asked if he was really being paid Rs. 1000 crore for hosting this season. The actor replied and said, “All those reports about my fees are untrue. If I ever get paid Rs 1000 crore I would never work in my life. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers that I actually need them. My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earning is not even one fourth of it. These reports are read by income tax and ED department too.”

Khan further revealed why he returned to host the show even when he keeps saying that he won’t and said, “There are times when I get irritated and I tell the channel that I don’t want to host the show. But they don’t have the choice so they come back to me. If they had choice they would have replaced me long back. They would never come to replace me. There are a lot of people who have replaced me.”

Salman also introduced Tajikistan singer Abdu Rozik as the first contestant of Bigg Boss 16. Khan also revealed that Abdu will not only appear on the reality show but he is also a part of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The show will premiere on Colors TV from 1st October 2022.

