Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Says ‘Success Destroyed Me’ But Twitter Is Livid; ‘Horrible To See #MeToo Accused…’

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has finally started with Salman Khan introducing contestants on the show. From Tina Dutta to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, fans were happy to see their favourite stars entering the house to entertain them for the next few weeks. However, there was one person who stirred up a debate on social media upon his arrival.

Host Salman Khan introduced filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is reportedly accused of sexual movement by multiple women, making his entry onto the stage to enter Bigg Boss 16. Infamously known for being one of the major names in the #MeToo movement, Sajid Khan talked about how success destroyed him.

As reported by Etimes, he said, ”I sat at home for four years. I have not been getting much work,” He also talked about participating in Bigg Boss 16 to do normal household chores which he hasn’t done before. ”I think I’ll become a more humbler and a nicer person,” the filmmaker said.

He also said, ”I have seen a lot of ups and downs in my life. Basically, one which has been the biggest. I have had a connection with the audience on television since the last 30 years. I call myself a public servant of entertainment. In the last four years, I lost that connection and touch. Bigg Boss is the correct platform to connect with them once again,”

Sajid Khan also talked about working with some big names in Bollywood and getting arrogant with his success. However, it didn’t last long as he faced the downfall of being too arrogant. He also revealed that his credit for Housefull 4 was ‘taken away’ from him.

Upon his arrival on the show, many people were livid at the makers. The internet did not mince words while criticizing the channel for bringing in Sajid Khan who was accused of a grave crime by multiple women.

Seriously? I thot that was a joke! Sajid Khan? Despite all the allegations & his infamous controversies, the guy has the audacity to come to a reality show to white wash everything? Bravo. Nothing more to say.

This season is already a hit in terms of being viral. #BB16 — Ash ~ (@EndearingTejRan) October 1, 2022

#MeToo List Of 9 Women Who Have Accused Filmmaker Sajid Khan Of S******l Harassment Remember na!!!!!#SajidKhan is given a platform like #BiggBoss to whitewash his image. pic.twitter.com/whjIUCMG0W — Aɱɾιƚα Aɾσɾα (@a46817283) October 2, 2022

It is just horrible to see sexual assaulter and #Metoo convict Sajid Khan is given stage on a popular show in Indian television. #Bigboss and @viacom18 shame on you’.Is this the image makeover ur trying to bring in.#bigboss16 #BIGBOSS — Smruti Pradhan (@smrutipradhan93) October 1, 2022

Comment below if you’re supporting Sajid Khan in BB16 so I can block you before I try to fight you in vain — affy ♛ (@PaperRiingsx) October 2, 2022

Why would want to see Sajid Khan, that too in a Reality TV show #BiggBoss16? For God’s sake…he did not get suspended for any good reason.. a #Metoo offender https://t.co/t5nqbbjGKf — Raman (@SaffronDelhite) October 1, 2022

Whether it’s Mohsin Abbas Haider in Pakistan or Sajid Khan in India.. they all continue to live the best lives and get projects because no one cares about domestic violence or sexual harassment. The leniency shown towards these pigs only encourages more such monsters.. https://t.co/fUthN8xsgy — Syed Zain Raza (@SydZainRaza) October 2, 2022

When you have money u can get away from anything

Metoo accused by many women Sajid Khan who is not proven innocent is still working and now a contestant in Indias biggest reality show 👏#biggboss #bb16 — 𝐀𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐇𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐡 (@AhanaItIs) October 1, 2022

TW:// Sexual Harassment Read this article if you want to know the stories from different women about their experiences with Sajid Khan. The fact that a channel is giving this person a platform in itself is shameful.https://t.co/LS8AlWFP5h — bhoot hoon main 👻 (@kehnahikyaax) October 1, 2022

Few things about #SajidKhan Sherlyn and Jiah Khan & many other women have come out in the past to share their #MeToo experiences against Sajid Khan. He was underground for long time now suddenly he’s taking part in #BB16 for washing his crime record#BiggBoss16 Very Helpfull pic.twitter.com/6gLhzthDQP — 🅼︎🅴︎Ⓗ︎🅄🄻 (@ImRealMehul) October 1, 2022

