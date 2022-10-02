Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Says ‘Success Destroyed Me’ But Twitter Is Livid; ‘Horrible To See #MeToo Accused…’

Posted on October 2, 2022 0 Comments0

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has finally started with Salman Khan introducing contestants on the show. From Tina Dutta to Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, fans were happy to see their favourite stars entering the house to entertain them for the next few weeks. However, there was one person who stirred up a debate on social media upon his arrival.

Host Salman Khan introduced filmmaker Sajid Khan, who is reportedly accused of sexual movement by multiple women, making his entry onto the stage to enter Bigg Boss 16. Infamously known for being one of the major names in the #MeToo movement, Sajid Khan talked about how success destroyed him.

As reported by Etimes, he said, ”I sat at home for four years. I have not been getting much work,” He also talked about participating in Bigg Boss 16 to do normal household chores which he hasn’t done before. ”I think I’ll become a more humbler and a nicer person,” the filmmaker said.

Also See: When Everyone’s Sensible Enough To Not Defend Sajid Khan, There’s Chunky Panday!

He also said, ”I have seen a lot of ups and downs in my life. Basically, one which has been the biggest. I have had a connection with the audience on television since the last 30 years. I call myself a public servant of entertainment. In the last four years, I lost that connection and touch. Bigg Boss is the correct platform to connect with them once again,”

Sajid Khan also talked about working with some big names in Bollywood and getting arrogant with his success. However, it didn’t last long as he faced the downfall of being too arrogant. He also revealed that his credit for Housefull 4 was ‘taken away’ from him.

Also See: Sajid Khan’s Comeback Has Twitter Questioning Industry Integrity: MeToo Be Damned, Bollywood Mein Chalta Hai!

Upon his arrival on the show, many people were livid at the makers. The internet did not mince words while criticizing the channel for bringing in Sajid Khan who was accused of a grave crime by multiple women.

Cover Image: Sourced

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan Says 'Success Destroyed Me' But Twitter Is Livid; 'Horrible To See #MeToo Accused...'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *