‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik Is Officially The Cutest BB Contestant As Twitter Goes Aww Over His Adorable Request

The popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 is finally here and fans have already chosen their favourite contestants. Salman Khan returned to host the season and introduced all the contestants of season 16 including Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik. Netizens have declared him the cutest contestant of BB 16 and with each passing episode, his antics are making him a fan favourite. During the recent episode Abdu was seen making an adorable request to Bigg Boss that has fans going aww.

Abdu Rozik is also a boxer and requested Bigg Boss to send 2kg dumbells for work as out as the gym in the house only had 5kg dumbells. Sajid Khan can also be seen helping Abdu and asking Bigg Boss to fulfil his demand. Netizens reacted to the clip and called him ‘the cutest contestant’ of Bigg Boss 16 house. Take a look at the reactions.

Within two days he is being loved so much by people ❤ He is only sending positive vibes. Protect him ❤#abdurozik #AbduKBurgirs #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/Q7yxwsSkJZ — Team Abdu : Abdukburgirs (@abdukburgirs) October 2, 2022

This cutie got so happy by only getting his mic. Dare to hurt him 🤺#abdurozik #AbduKBurgirs #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/FliT7bQAyR — Team Abdu : Abdukburgirs (@abdukburgirs) October 2, 2022

#abdurozik #BiggBoss #biggboss16 He’s the cutest contestant i have seen 🥹🥺

This is officially an abdu stan account 😭 pic.twitter.com/okJSeBzbwL — richkipichki 🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️ (@jain_richu) October 1, 2022

Good morning everyone #abdurozik this is the best you are a cute

Life is better when you’re laughing#AbdulRozik #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/GJ1ASpbFfe — LEO👑 (@IMLEO___22) October 3, 2022

#abdurozik is asking #BiggBoss16 small weights to work out in the gym. He is just so damn cute. pic.twitter.com/NNGQfrfaPj — N I C K 👑 (@Rish_NSG) October 2, 2022

