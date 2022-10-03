Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Candid About Being Bullied Because Of His Height; ‘Didn’t Allow Me Inside School’

Bigg Boss 16 is finally here and fans already have chosen their favourite contestant of the season and it is the Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik. Netizens are gushing over the 19-year-old since the grand premiere of the show went on air. Rozik was also seen getting candid about his height and how he was bullied growing up. He shared that the teachers and students in his school made fun of him and did not allow him to come inside and didn’t even give him books and stationary.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik was seen talking to Sajid Khan and MC Stan about is height and also how his family lived through poverty. He said, “We didn’t even have a good house to stay in before. The roof of your house broke during rain and all the water came inside. Now that I am working and after getting recognition for my good work I bought a normal house for my parents. If everything goes right and my success continues then I shall buy a bigger/better home for them.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Abdu Rozik Is Officially The Cutest BB Contestant As Twitter Goes Aww Over His Adorable Request

He further opened up about getting bullied and said, “I used to get bullied in school, they commented on my height and laughed at me. Both the teachers and students did not give me books and stationary and forbade me from coming to school so I haven’t received formal education.”

Abdu has his own story and I can’t be more proud of you bub ✨. Inshallah bahut aage jaana hai abhi toh 🤍#AbdulRozik #BiggBos16 #BB16 pic.twitter.com/vY1aowTrd3 — S. (@rehnedo_tum) October 2, 2022

Abdu is such a strong person yaar #AbdulRozik already you won my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1twCbdMfCh — k🚬 (@itsKabir16) October 2, 2022

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Candid About Being Bullied Because Of His Height; 'Didn't Allow Me Inside School'