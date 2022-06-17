‘Big mistake’ to scrap ethics adviser role, former anti-corruption tsar warns Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson will make “a big mistake” if he axes the post of an ethics adviser following Christopher Geidt’s sudden resignation, his former anti-corruption tsar is warning.

No 10 has floated not replacing the peer – who quit in protest at being asked for advice on a “deliberate” breach of the ministerial code – despite the outcry over standards in government.

But John Penrose, who also quit this month over the prime minister’s response to the Partygate scandal, warned he would pay a price if no-one scrutinises ministers’ behaviour.

“That would be potentially quite a big mistake. You can obviously change the role a bit, but you shouldn’t be weakening the role,” he said.

Warning Mr Johnson is already “overdrawn on his account” after repeated scandals, Mr Penrose said: “You can’t just pretend it doesn’t matter, that there’s no job to be done.”

He said: “They need to show that they’re serious about this”, adding: “The difficulty with issues about honesty and integrity, and so forth, is they don’t go away if you just ignore them.”

Mr Penrose also questioned what would happen to Lord Geidt’s outstanding report into the controversy over the financing of the prime minister’s lavish flat refurbishment.

He called for it to be completed and published, rather than be left “sitting on the shelf” after the departure of the adviser on ministerial interests.

Meanwhile, the small business minister Paul Scully admitted to unanswered questions about Lord Geidt’s resignation – which No 10 claimed was about tariffs, apparently in the steel industry.

Mr Scully said he “can’t really reconcile” Lord Geidt stating he had been placed in an “impossible and odious” position with the explanation for his departure.

more follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Big mistake’ to scrap ethics adviser role, former anti-corruption tsar warns Boris Johnson