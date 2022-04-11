Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 11.

Football

David Beckham’s son tied the knot.

Bukayo Saka was on the front page.

John Stones provided his thoughts on City’s draw with Liverpool.

Boxing

Frank Warren trolled Dillian Whyte.

Golf

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters.

Tiger Woods thanked the fans.

Close but not close enough for former Open champion Shane Lowry.

Eddie Pepperell had to keep the golf on.

Motor racing

Sir Lewis Hamilton was ready to go again.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic showed off his skills with Neymar and Co.

Hockey

Sam Quek introduced her new son.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Big day for the Beckhams and Quek introduces son – Monday’s sporting social