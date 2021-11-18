President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act social spending package would add $367bn to the US budget deficit over the next decade, Congressional Budget Office officials said Thursday.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden’s social care agenda would add $367bn to deficit, officials say