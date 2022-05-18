Biden’s daughter Ashley tests positive for Covid and drops out of Central America trip

President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley, has tested positive for Covid, the White House announced Wednesday – prompting the 40-year-old to drop out of a planned trip to Central America with her mother.

Ms Biden was scheduled to accompany the First Lady to Ecuador, Panama and Costa Rica.

More to follow…

