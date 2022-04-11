Biden’s Covid tsar says US not ‘excessively concerned’ about new variants despite cases uptick

President Joe Biden’s new Covid tsar has said that the US government isn’t “excessively concerned” about the Covid-19 situation despite a recent rise in cases.

After almost three months of cases being on a downward trajectory following the Omicron surge this winter, cases are once again climbing in parts of the US.

White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr Ashish Jha, previously the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on Monday morning that excessive concern is unnecessary despite that cases are on the rise in more than half of the states.

More follows…

