Biden’s approval rating hits its lowest with 33 per cent in new poll

A new Quinnipiac poll showed that PresidentJoe Biden’s approval rating is now at its lowest in history, with only 33 per cent approving of his job performance, tying his approval in January.

Quinnipiac University polling surveyed 1,412 adults between 7 April and 11 April and the margin of error of 2.6 percentage points. While 76 per cent of Democrats approve of Mr Biden’s job performance, 56 per cent of independents disapprove, along with 94 per cent of Republicans. Mr Biden’s approval rating among registered voters is only slightly better, with 35 per cent approving of his job performance.

The new poll showed that 54 per cent of people disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president. Fewer men approve of the president than women, with 29 men approving and 37 disapproving.

Both white and Hispanic adults disapprove of the job Mr Biden is doing, with 26 per cent of Hispanic adults disapproving of him and 31 per cent of white adults approving of him. But the white vote demographic is split, as 52 per cent of white people with four-year degrees approve of him while 20 per cent of white people with college degrees approve of him.

Black people continue to approve of Mr Biden, with 63 per cent of Black adults approving of him. But that number is down precipitously from the 78 per cent approval Mr Biden had among Black voters back in April of last year.

Mr Biden’s approval are also low among age groups. Only 21 per cent of adults between the ages of 18 to 34, while 36 per cent of adults between 35 and 49 approve of him. Mr Biden has high highest approval among adults 65 years old or older, with 48 per cent.

