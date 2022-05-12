Biden warns Republicans plan to reverse gay marriage rights next

Posted on May 12, 2022 0

President Joe Biden had a stark warning for his Democratic supporters and colleagues on Wednesday: The Republicans are coming for gay marriage next.

That was the message he delivered to donors at a fundraiser hosted by the Democratic National Committee last night as the White House and Democrats nationally face questions about whether they have a strategy to see abortion rights protected at the federal level in the event that the Supreme Court overturns Roe vs Wade.

“Mark my words: They’re going to go after the right of the — Supreme Court decision on the right of same-sex marriage,” he warned.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Biden warns Republicans plan to reverse gay marriage rights next