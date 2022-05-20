Biden uses wrong name for South Korean president and factory during speech

Joe Biden appeared to mix up the names of two South Korean presidents and the name of a Samsung plant in Texas during a speech at the Samsung Electronics Pyeongtaek Campus on Friday (20 May).

“President Moon – Yoon, thank you for everything you’ve done so far,” Biden said as he closed his address.

Biden called the Texas plant Tyler instead of Taylor.

The US president’s trip to South Korea is the first leg of his tour of Asia. Biden will travel to Japan on Sunday (22 May).

