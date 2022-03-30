Biden to lift Trump-era pandemic restrictions on US-Mexico border, reports say

President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to lift a public health order imposed by Donald Trump that blocked most asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to reports citing administration officials fam

The so-called Title 42 provisions invoked by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the onset of the public health crisis effectively suspended asylum claims at points of entry, leading to the immediate expulsion of 1.7 million people without presenting their cases, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

The administration is expected to revoke the order by 23 May, and CDC officials will announce its decision over whether to extend the order’s authority this week, according to reports from the Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal and CNN.

This is a developing story

