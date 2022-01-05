Biden to blame ‘chaos and carnage’ of Trump for January 6: ‘A tragic culmination of those four years’

Joe Biden will blame Donald Trump for the ‘chaos and carnage’ of January 6 in a speech to mark the one year anniversary of the violent insurrection on Capitol Hill.

The president will take direct aim at his predecessor “to speak to the truth of what happened, not the lies that some have spread since,” according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Just as you heard him say on January 6 last year, I would expect President Biden to lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility that President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw,” she said at her daily press briefing.

One year ago the mob forced its way past police barricades and stormed the Capitol Building in an attempt to prevent Congress from ratifying Joe Biden’s election defeat of Donald Trump.

Four people at the rally died on January 6, with three others dying from “medical emergencies” at the same time.

Following the attack, four more police officers who were on duty that day died by suicide.

Prosecutors have charged more than 700 people with alleged crimes, with at least 225 people charged with assaulting or resisting law enforcement officers.

Officials say that around 140 members of law enforcement were assaulted during the riot.

