Biden to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner Trump boycotted

President Joe Biden will attend the annual dinner hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association that former president Donald Trump boycotted, the Associated Press reported.

The White House Correspondents’ Association typically hosts the dinner but Mr Trump never attended. When comedian Michelle Wolf was the entertainer for the evening, she angered the administration for jokes about then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Similarly, in 2011, when Mr Trump, then floating a run for president against Barack Obama, was a guest, comedian Seth Meyers and Mr Obama assailed him for claiming that Mr Obama was not born in the United States.

