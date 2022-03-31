Biden to announce gender X for US passports and neutral airport scanners

President Joe Biden will announce a new gender X marker on applications for US passports as well as gender-neutral airport scanners in addition to other measures aimed at making the federal government more inclusive for transgender people.

Mr Biden is also marking Transgender Day of Visibility by pushing back against what the administration sees as “dangerous anti-transgender legislative attacks” passed in state legislatures across the US.

From 11 April, a gender X marker will appear on US passport applications. The administration is also working to make the gender X marker available to airlines and to federal travel programmes. It will also be made easier to change your gender information in Social Security Administration records.

White House visitors will be able to choose an X in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System. The system is used for background checks of those visiting the compound.

Mr Biden published a proclamation on Wednesday, writing that “transgender Americans continue to face discrimination, harassment, and barriers to opportunity”.

More follows…

