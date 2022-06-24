Biden to address the nation after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade

Posted on June 24, 2022

President Joe Biden is planning to address the nation after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, wiping out the constitutional right to abortion access for millions of Americans.

Source Link Biden to address the nation after Supreme Court overturns Roe v Wade