President Joe Biden is ordering the release of 50 million barrels from the US strategic petroleum reserve in a bid to ease rising gas prices over the next few months, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

The official said Mr Biden’s decision was driven in part by a desire to reduce the burden placed on American families by higher prices that are in part due to increased fuel costs.

“One of the biggest sources of increased prices for families across the country is gas prices…the increase in gas prices has occurred because global oil supply has not kept pace with global oil demand. As the economy has recovered from the pandemic and as countries and companies have held back on supplying oil, and because the declines in oil prices that that we have seen have not translated into lower prices at the pump, the President is taking action on both fronts and is committed to using every tool as needed,” the official said.

“That is why today we are announcing that the Department of Energy will make available a release of 50 million barrels of oil from strategic petroleum reserves to lower prices for Americans and address the mismatch between demand exiting the pandemic and supply”.

More follows…

Source Link Biden targets high gas price with release of oil from US reserve