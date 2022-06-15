Biden targets ‘hateful’ anti-LGBT+ laws and conversion therapy in sweeping executive order

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order to protect LGBT+ Americans following a wave of discriminatory legislation and Republican-led measures targeting transgender healthcare.

The president’s executive action directs the US Department of Health and Human Services to help states expand access to healthcare for LGBT+ Americans and orders the Department of Education to study the impacts of state laws – like so-called “Don’t Say Gay” measures – on LGBT+ young people and draft inclusive school policies.

Mr Biden’s order also directs the Health Department to clarify that federally funded programmes cannot support “conversion therapy” efforts and ensure that US aid is not used to support the practise elsewhere.

The president’s order also will support suicide prevention programmes and direct federal agencies to study barriers to federal programmes and benefits, as well as the disparate impacts LGBT+ people face in housing, foster care, the criminal justice system, healthcare and in schools.

“The president has said repeatedly that he will stand with LGBTQI youth and families and people across the country,” a senior administration official told reporters on 15 June. “That’s what this executive order is going to do – it’s going to send that message. It’s going to direct the full force of the federal government to provide resources and support for families so that while they’re under attack by the state, they know that we’re on their side and we’re providing resources to help them.”

More than 340 bills targeting LGBT+ people – mostly transgender youth, including access to gender-affirming care and participation in school sports – were considered in state legislatures in 2022. Of those bills, at least 144 targeted transgender young people.

At least 24 anti-LGBT+ bills were signed into law in at least 13 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

Two-thirds of LGBT+ youth reported negative mental health impacts around such legislation, according to a report from LGBT+ advocacy and crisis intervention group The Trevor Project.

A 2021 report from the organisation found LGBT+ youth are four times more likely to seriously consider, plan or attempt suicide than their peers, while LGBT+ young people between the ages of 13 and 24 attempt to kill themselves every 45 seconds within the US.

The White House said the president is “addressing these harmful, hateful, and discriminatory attacks head-on – not only by speaking up for America’s families, but taking action to stand up to the bullies targeting LGBTQI+ people.”

Mr Biden will sign the order on Wednesay during a White House event commemorating Pride Month.

The US Department of Edcation and the Department of Justice, which has joined a lawsuit against the state of Alabama for its felony ban on gender-affirming care, have also warned state attorneys general and state officials about their compliance with federal constitutional and statutory provisions to protect LGBT+ people from discrimination.

This is a developing story

