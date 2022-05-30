Biden suggests demolishing Uvalde school after mass shooting: ‘Raze that school, build a new one’

President Joe Biden has said that he is considering demolishing the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 young children and two teachers were shot and killed last week in one of the worst mass shootings in US history.

State Senator Roland Gutierrez told KSAT that the president has promised to provide federal resources to potentially raze Robb Elementary School and build a new campus in the community left heartbroken by the senseless massacre.

“He said, ‘I’m not going away. I’m going to bring you resources. We’re going to look to raze that school, build a new one,’” said Mr Gutierrez , who represents Uvalde.

“I can’t tell you how many little children that I’ve talked to that don’t want to go into that building. They’re just traumatized. They’re just destroyed.”

The president and First Lady Jill Biden visited the site of the massacre on Sunday where they lay flowers in memory of the 21 victims.

Mr Biden also told local lawmakers that he was “looking to get real money for healthcare” for the grieving community members.

The sites of mass shootings are often torn down as survivors struggle to return to the place of trauma while there are also concerns about such places attracting fanatics.

