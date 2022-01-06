Joe Biden slammed his predecessor Donald Trump in a speech on the anniversary of the insurrection at the Capitol, saying that he was watching the violence unfold on TV and “doing nothing as police were assaulted”.

“The Bible tells us that we shall know the truth and the truth shall make us free. We shall know the truth. Well, here is the God’s truth about January 6 2021 … rioters rampaging waving for the first time inside this Capitol the Confederate flag that symbolizes the cause to destroy America, to rip us apart. Even during the Civil War that never, ever happened. But it happened here in 2021,” Mr Biden said in Statutory Hall in the Capitol building.

He said Mr Trump had “just rallied the mob to attack” and was “sitting in a private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television, and doing nothing for hours as police were assaulted, lives at risk, the nation’s Capitol under siege”.

“This wasn’t a group of tourists. This was an armed insurrection,” Mr Biden said referring to the crowd of Trump supporters who laid siege to Congress.

More follows…

Source Link Biden slams Trump for watching TV during Capitol insurrection: He was ‘doing nothing as police were assaulted’