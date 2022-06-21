President Joe Biden announced a resumption of US restrictions on the use of landmines in combat zones on Monday, reversing a policy decision Donald Trump made just before leaving office.

A statement from the National Security Council (NSC) confirmed the move, which will reimpose restrictions on the production, transport and sale of anti-personnel landmines in the US. Under the new order, the US will align its policies with a 1997 treaty it did not sign which globally restrictricted the use of land mines.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden signs order reversing Trump policy on use of land mines