Biden shows how easy it is to build a deadly ghost gun using an internet kit

While unveiling a series of new actions intended to rein-in the unregulated distribution of so-called “ghost guns”, US President Joe Biden provided a demonstration of just how easy it is to assemble these firearms from kits, commonly purchased online and without serial numbers to track.

“A little drill, a hand drill at home, doesn’t take very long,” the president said, while gesturing at the kit on display. ”Anyone can order it in the mail. Anyone.”

The president’s announcement on gun safety delivers on part of the Biden administration’s long-awaited campaign promise to end what he previously described as the “public health epidemic” that is gun violence in the country.

The new rules introduced in the Rose Garden at the White House on Monday will make it more difficult for people to purchase the off-the-shelf kits and the accompanying instructions that enable them to assemble them back at home.

Joe Biden demonstrates how easily ghost guns can be built

“If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it’s still a couch,” he added.

Ghost guns have increasingly been recovered at crime scenes in the US.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported that 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement agencies across the country in 2021.

Republican lawmakers and gun right’s activist groups, such as Gun Owners of America, have publicly condemned the Biden administration’s recent regulations and have vowed to immediately fight the rule.

“Biden’s proposal to create a comprehensive national gun registry and end the online sale of gun parts without the passage of a new law exemplifies his disregard for the Second Amendement,” Aidan Johnston, the group’s director of federal affairs said in a statement posted to Twitter.

