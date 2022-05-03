Biden says White House preparing action to support abortion rights amid Supreme Court threat to Roe vs Wade: ‘We will be ready’

President Joe Biden responded to the unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion allowing states to force women to carry pregnancies to term by vowing to be “ready” when any ruling is issued by the court.

In a statement, Mr Biden said it is not known whether the draft opinion is genuine or indicative of a final decision on whether the court will overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

But the president also stressed that his administration “argued strongly” in favour of Roe in arguments before the court earlier this year.

“We said that Roe is based on ‘a long line of precedent recognizing ‘the Fourteenth Amendment’s concept of personal liberty’… against government interference with intensely personal decisions,” he said.

“I believe that a woman’s right to choose is fundamental, Roe has been the law of the land for almost fifty years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned”.

Mr Biden also said he has already asked the White House Counsel’s office and the White House Gender Policy Council to develop “options” to counter what he described as “the continued attack on abortion and reproductive rights” by preparing for “under a variety of possible outcomes in the cases pending before the Supreme Court”.

“We will be ready when any ruling is issued,” he said.

The president added that should the high court reverse the 49-year-old precedent, the duty to protect women’s right to decide whether to carry a pregnancy to term “will fall on our nation’s elected officials at all levels of government” as well as voters, who will need to elect “pro-choice officials” in the upcoming midterm elections.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” he said.

