Biden says Roe v Wade decision ‘sad day’ for country

Joe Biden has condemned the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, voiding the constitutional right to abortion, could put women “at risk”.

“It’s a sad day for the court and for the country,” said the president addressing the nation just after 12.30pm from the White House.

“They didn’t limit it, they simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans. But they did”, the president added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.