Joe Biden told the Associated Press that a recession is “not inevitable” at a time when the federal government is working to increase interest rates to curb inflation.
His comments come after a speech in Philadelphia in which he blasted Republicans, billionaires, and Wall Street while defending his economic plans.
Mr Biden said at the time that he would continue to try to force billionaires and corporations to pay taxes that, he argues, they underpay every year.
Source Link Biden says recession ‘not inevitable’ as fed looks to raise interest rates to curb inflation