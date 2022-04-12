Biden says Putin, Russia committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine

President Joe Biden ratcheted up his rhetoric against Vladimir Putin and accused Russia of committing a “genocide” in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday.

Mr Biden was speaking in Iowa about the continued effects of inflation, which the White House has pinned as an effect of Mr Putin’s invasion, and declared that American consumers should not pay the price for the actions of “a dictator [who] declares war and commits genocide half the world away”.

More follows…

