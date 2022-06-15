President Joe Biden on Wednesday told the chief executives of the world’s largest oil companies he is ready to use the full force of his authority to order them to boost gas production if they will not take steps to do so themselves.

In letters to top executives at Shell, Valero, Marathon, Phillips 66, BP America, Chevron and ExxonMobil, Mr Biden noted that gasoline and diesel fuel prices have remained at record levels despite the price of crude oil having fallen significantly since reaching $120 per barrel in March.

“Today, gas prices are 75 cents higher and diesel prices are 90 cents higher. That difference — of more than 15% at the pump — is the result of the historically high profit margins for refining oil into gasoline, diesel, and other refined products,” Mr Biden wrote, adding that profit margins for refiners are at the “highest levels ever recorded”.

Many oil refineries reduced output during the Covid-19 pandemic’s peak in 2021 and 2021, and Mr Biden noted that they continued to do so after he took office to the point where refining capacity is at the lowest levels in the last five years.

“I understand that many factors contributed to the business decisions to reduce refining capacity … but at a time of war, refinery profit margins well above normal being passed directly onto American families are not acceptable,” he wrote.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden says he is ‘prepared’ to use ‘all reasonable and appropriate’ tools to boost gas production