Biden says he has yet to decide on sending senior US official to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he has not yet made a decision on whether a senior US official will be dispatched to Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters before he boarded Air Force One for a trip to North Carolina, Mr Biden was asked whether he was ready to dispatch such a high-level emissary as a show of support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine’s armed forces as they continue fighting back against an unprovoked invasion by Russia.

“We haven’t made that decision yet,” Mr Biden said.

More follows…

