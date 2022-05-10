Biden says GOP senator who called him ‘incoherent, incapacitated and confused’ has a problem

President Joe Biden ramped up his war of words with Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott, who said that the president is “incoherent, incapacitated and confused.”

A reporter asked Mr Biden about the Republican Senator’s comments saying he should resign.

“I think the man has a problem,” Mr Biden said.

