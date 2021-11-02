Biden says China has made ‘big mistake’ by not attending Cop26: ‘It’s a gigantic issue and they’ve walked away’

Joe Biden says that China has made a “big mistake” by not attending Cop26.

Speaking to the press before leaving the climate conference, the president said: “It’s a gigantic issue and they’ve walked away.”

“The fact China [is] trying to assert, understandably, a new role in the world as a world leader, not showing up, come on!” President Biden added.

He said that by showing up the US has made “a profound impact on the way the rest of the world is looking at the United States in its leadership role.”

More follows…

