President Joe Biden said Americans had a “patriotic duty” to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as the Omicron variant rages through the United States and praised former president Donald Trump for saying he received his booster vaccine.

Mr Biden said that people who were not fully vaccinated had reason to be concerned and are at a high risk of becoming ill, becoming hospitalized and dying.

“You have an obligation to yourselves, to your family and frankly, I know I’ll get criticised for this, to your country,” he said. “Get vaccinated now. It’s free, it’s convenient. I promise you it saves lives. And I honest to God believe it’s your patriotic duty.”

The president also said that while people who are not vaccinated are responsible for their own choices, but they have been the victims of fearmongering on cable television and misinformation.

“It’s wrong, it’s immoral,” he said in an address on Tuesday. “I call on the purveyors of these lies and misinformation to stop it. Stop it now.”

Source Link Biden says Americans have ‘patriotic duty’ to get vaccinated as he gives nod to Trump’s booster