During his 90-minute meeting with Pope Francis in Vatican City, President Biden says the thorny issue of abortion didn’t come up – but he has the Pope’s blessing to keep taking communion.

“We just talked about the fact that he was happy I’m a good Catholic,” Mr Biden told reporters on Friday. “And I should keep receiving communion.”

The White House said earlier this week that the pro-choice president would not be discussing abortion with the Pope, who has called the practice “murder.” A number of US bishops have argued that Mr Biden, who is Catholic, should not be allowed to receive communion because of his views on the issue.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Biden reveals Pope told him to keep receiving communion despite abortion row