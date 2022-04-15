Biden releases tax returns for second year of presidency

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Friday marked the traditional 15 April deadline for Americans to file their federal income tax returns by releasing a copy of their own.

“With this release, the President has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief,” the White House said in a statement.

The release of the Bidens’ tax returns marked the second year in a row that the president and First Lady have put their tax documents in the public record since moving into the White House, returning to a practice dating back to the post-Watergate era which lapsed under Mr Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, who never released a single year of tax returns during his four years in office while falsely claiming he could not because they were under audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

Mr Biden, whose presidential salary is $400,000 per year, and Ms Biden, who works as an English professor at Northern Virginia Community College, reported a total of $610,702 in gross income on their joint tax return, $150,439 of which was returned to Mr Biden’s employer in the form of tax payments.

More follows…

